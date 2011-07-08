- January 6, 2017 - Classical KING FM 98.1, Seattle, WA - NW Focus LIVE with Sean MacLean: Michael Refvem, piano - Mozart 10 Variations on "Unser dummer Pöbel meint" (C.W. Gluck), KV 455, Debussy Études pour piano, premier livre, Bartók Sonata, Sz. 80 (1926)
- May 13, 2017 - Resonance at SOMA Towers, Bellevue, WA - Classical KING FM 98.1 - The Score LIVE with Edmund Stone
- 2017/18 Season - Seattle, WA - Lake Union Civic Orchestra 2017/18 Season, Christophe Chagnard, director - Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23
- October 15, 2016 - La cathédral Christ Church, Montréal, QC - L'Oasis Musical à la cathédral Christ Church - "Classicism, to Impressionism, to Modernism" - Mozart 10 Variations on "Unser dummer Pöbel meint" (C.W. Gluck), Debussy Études pour piano, premier livre, Bartók Sonata (1926)
- September 17, 2016 - PianoForte Studios, Chicago, Il - "1984", a saxophone/piano recital with Jeff Siegfried, saxophone - Cage in a Landscape (1948), Diamond Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano (1984), Bolcom "Lilith" (1984), Albright Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano (1984) - Additional repertoire TBA
- June 29, 2016 - Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago, Il - Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts - Mozart 10 Variations on "Unser dummer Pöbel meint" (C.W. Gluck), Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13, Bartók Sonata (1926)
- June 6-25, 2016 - Barry University, Miami, Fl - Miami Music Festival Miami Piano Institute - Michael Rossi, director
- - June 11, 2016 - Cor Jesu Chapel - Piano Institute Recital I - Mozart 10 Variations on "Unser dummer Pöbel meint" (C.W. Gluck)
- - June 14, 2016 - Andy Gato Gallery - Piano Institute Recital II - Bartók Sonata (1926)
- - June 17, 2016 - Cor Jesu Chapel - Masterclass with Anton Nel (University of Texas at Austin)
- - June 20-21, 2016 - Cor Jesu Chapel - Masterclass with Yohaved Kaplinsky (The Juilliard School)
- - June 24, 2016 - Cor Jesu Chapel - Masterclass with Di Wu (International Pianist)
- - June 25, 2016 - Cor Jesu Chapel - Piano Institute Recital III - Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13
- April 15, 2016, 12:00pm - Memorial Union, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR - Music a la Carte - Recital with Jeff Siegfried, saxophone - Piazzolla Oblivion, Albright Sonata (1984), Decruck Sonata in C sharp minor
- February 9, 2016, 7:30pm - Gordon K. and Harriet Greenfield Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - LIVES OF THE PIANO 2015/16 SEASON The Piano and Counterpoint: The Baroque Influence - Briggs Impromptu (2007)
- December 13, 2015 - University Christian Church, Seattle, WA - Candlelight Concerts: Festive Baroque - Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 - Harpsichord soloist with Sarah Hall, violin, Jeffrey Cohan, flute and the Sans Souci Ensemble Link
- December 6, 2015 - University Christian Church, Seattle, WA - Candlelight Concerts: Pleasures of Pan - Janitsch Sonata de camera, C.P.E. Bach trio Sonata, Weckerlin Pastorale - Chamber recital with Mary Lynch, principal oboe, Seattle Symphony, Jeffrey Cohan, flute and Roxanna Patterson, viola Link
- December 4, 2015, 7pm - Steinway Piano Gallery, Seattle, WA - 7:00pm Recital with Jeremy Berry, viola (Calidore String Quartet) - Bruch Romance, Bloch Suite Hebraïque, Clarke Sonata, Clarke Morpheus, Bloch Suite (1919) Link
- December 3, 2015, 7:30pm - First Congregational Church, Bellingham, WA - 7:30pm Recital with Jeremy Berry, viola (Calidore String Quartet) for the Bellingham Music Club Centennial Season - Bruch Romance, Bloch Suite Hebraïque, Clarke Sonata, Clarke Morpheus, Bloch Suite (1919)
- December 2, 2015, 10:30am - Trinity Lutheran Church, Bellingham, WA - 10:30am Recital with Jeremy Berry, viola (Calidore String Quartet) for the Bellingham Music Club Centennial Season - Bruch Romance, Bloch Suite Hebraïque, Clarke Sonata
- November 27, 2015, 8pm - Classical KING FM 98.1, Seattle, WA - NW Focus Live with Sean MacLean: Jeremy Berry, viola & Michael Refvem, piano - Performance with Jeremy Berry, viola (Calidore String Quartet) - music by Bloch and Clarke
- November 14, 2015, 7pm - Issaquah High School, Issaquah, WA - Evergreen Philharmonic Steinway Dedication Event - Evergreen Philharmonic, Doug Longman, director - Grieg Piano Concerto, Op. 16
- October 2, 2015, 6:30pm - Old City Hall Rotunda, Whatcom Museum, Bellingham, WA - Bach Fantasia and Fugue in A minor BWV 904, Ravel Jeux d'eau, Briggs Impromptu (2007), Bartók Sonata (1926), Schubert Sonata in A major D 959
- September 25, 2015, 7pm - Steinway Piano Gallery, Seattle, WA - Bach Fantasia and Fugue in A minor BWV 904, Ravel Jeux d'eau, Briggs Impromptu (2007), Bartók Sonata (1926), Schubert Sonata in A major D 959 Link
- July 26-August 9, 2015 - Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - Marrowstone Music Festival 2015 Festival Webpage - Stephen Rogers Radcliffe, director
- - July 31, 2015 - Concert Hall - Chamber Concert - Mozart Piano Quartet in G minor, KV 478
- - August 1, 2015 - Concert Hall - Festival Chamber Orchestra, Stephen Rogers Radcliffe, director - Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 - Performance as harpsichord soloist with Jill Felber, flute and Hal Grossman, violin
- - August 7, 2015 - Concert Hall - Chamber Concert - Mozart Piano Quartet in E flat major, KV 493
- May 17, 2015 - First Free Methodist Church, Seattle, WA - Orchestra Seattle 2014/15 Season, Clinton Smith, director - 1954 in America: Copland Suite from the opera The Tender Land and Bernstein Suite from the film score On the Waterfront Link
- May 3, 2015 - Concert Hall, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - Sound Cultures: Adventures Festival 2015 - Chamber works: Eve Belgarian Waiting for Billy Floyd and Lesley Sommer Two Songs on a text by Shakespeare
- April 24, 2015 - Town Hall, Seattle, WA - Lake Union Civic Orchestra 2014/15 Season, Christophe Chagnard, director - Marquez Danzon No. 2 Link
- March 28, 2015 - Seattle, WA - Ladies Music Club of Seattle Luncheon - Recital with Jeffrey Siegfried, saxophone - music by Franck, J.S. Bach
- March 27, 2015 - Classical KING FM 98.1, Seattle, WA - NW Focus Live with Sean MacLean: Ladies Music Club Soloists - Performance with Jeffrey Siegfried, saxophone - music by Franck, J.S. Bach and Piazzolla
- January 23, 2015 - Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - North American Saxophone Alliance Region 1 Conference 2015 - World premier performance of two works for saxophone and piano by Seattle-area composers with saxophonist Adam Pelandini, professor of music at Central Washington University - Greg Bartholomew In the Language of Meditation and Matthew Pelandini In the Village
- January 14-19, 2015 - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, WA - Winter Piano Institute 2015 Festival Webpage, Oksana Ezhokina, director
- - January 15, 2015 - Master class with Seth Knopp (faculty, the Peabody Institute) - Ravel La Valse
- - January 18, 2015 - Young Artists Concert - Schubert Klavierstuck, D. 946 No. 2
- January 3, 2014 - Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Festival of Music - Annual Welcome Home Concert with Saxophonist, Jeffrey Siegfried - Works by Franck, J.S. Bach and Albright [preview]
- November 23, 2014 - Stage 7 Pianos, Kirkland, WA - Works by Beethoven, John Adams, Liszt, Copland and Ravel Link
- November 16, 2014 - Private recital, Bellingham, WA
- November 9, 2014 - First Free Methodist Church, Seattle, WA - Orchestra Seattle 2014/15 Season, Clinton Smith, director - Schwantner New Morning for the World: Daybreak of Freedom Link
- November 1, 2014 - Issaquah High School, Issaquah, WA - Grieg Piano Concerto - Evergreen Philharmonic, Doug Longman, director Link
- July 27-August 10, 2014 - Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - Marrowstone Music Festival 2014 Festival Webpage - Stephen Rogers Radcliffe, director
- August 8, 2014 - Concert Hall - Chamber Concert - Mozart Quintet for Winds and Piano, KV 452
- August 10, 2014 - Mount Baker Theater, Bellingham, WA - Orchestra Concert - Respighi Pines of Rome - Marrowstone Festival Orchestra
- May 31, 2014 - Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Festival of Music Recital - Works by Beethoven, Adams, Liszt and Copland [preview]
- May 15, 2014 - Gordon K. and Harriet Greenfield Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Master Graduation Recital - Works by Beethoven, Adams, Liszt and Copland
- May 10, 2014 - Room 322, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Harpsichord works by Byrd, Sweelinck, Mozart, Handel and Rameau
- May 9, 2014 - Room 607, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Schubert Trout Quintet with Alexandro Petrin, violin, Daniel Lamas, viola, Seulki Lee, cello and Abraham Masso, double bass
- April 12, 2014 - Room 610, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Composition Recital of Derek Cooper - World Premier Performance of Derek Cooper Preludes for Piano
- April 11, 2014 - Gordon K. and Harriet Greenfield Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Master Class with Stephen Hough - Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 8
- April 1, 2014 - Daniel & Joanna S. Rose Studio, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, New York, NY - Master Class with Kurt Muroki - Schubert Trout Quintet
- February 14, 2014 - John C. Borden Auditorium, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Eisenberg-Fried Concerto Competition - Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major, KV 482
- December 10, 2013 - The Juilliard School, New York, NY - David Dubal Performance Seminar - Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 8 and Copland Variations for Piano
- December 8, 2013 - Solomon Gadles Mikowsky Recital Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Recital with Andrew Steinberg, saxophone and David Derrico, viola - Performance of Hindemith Trio, Op. 47
- December 7, 2013 - Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Winter Chamber Music Festival - Performance of Hindemith Trio, Op. 47 with Andrew Steinberg, saxophone and David Derrico, viola
- December 4, 2013 - Gordon K. and Harriet Greenfield Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Performance of Lyric Suite by Walter Hartley
- November 13, 2013 - Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Lillian Fuchs Chamber Music Competition - Hindemith Trio, Op. 47 with Andrew Steinberg, saxophone and David Derrico, viola
- November 5, 2013 - Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Pforzheimer @ 4 - Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 8 and Copland Variations for Piano
- October 1, 2013 - Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Pforzheimer @ 4 - Beethoven Sonata Op. 2, No. 2
- July 10-26, 2013 - Prague Music Performance Institute and Festival 2013 Festival Webpage, Jan Bartos, director
- - July 22, 2013 - Martinů Concert Hall, Academy of Performing Arts, Lichtenstein Palace, Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Music Performance Gala Concert - Ravel Gaspard de la nuit and Brahms Quintet in F minor, Op. 34
- - July 20, 2013 - National Gallery, Salmovsky Palace, Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Music Performance Lunchtime Concert Series - Beethoven Sonata Op. 2, No. 2 and Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 12 Chasse-neige
- - July 19, 2013 - Convent of St. Agnes, Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Music Performance Young Concert Artists Concert - Beethoven Sonata Op. 2, No. 2
- - July 17, 2013 - National Gallery, Salmovsky Palace, Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Music Performance Lunchtime Concert Series - Ravel Gaspard de la nuit
- May 9th, 2013 - Gordon K. and Harriet Greenfield Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Harpsichord Seminar Final Concert, J.S. Bach French Overture
- March 26, 2013 - Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Hall, Manhattan School of Music, New York, NY - Pforzheimer @ 4 - Beethoven Sonata Op. 2, No. 2 and Ravel Gaspard de la nuit
- July 22-August 5, 2012 - Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - Marrowstone Music Festival 2012 Festival Webpage, Stephen Rogers Radcliffe, director
- July 27, 2012 - Concert Hall - Chamber Concert, Schubert Trout Quintet
- August 3, 2012 - Concert Hall - Chamber Concert, Rachmaninov Trio élégiaque No. 1
- May 20, 2012 - Concert Hall, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - Faculty recital of flute professor Lisa McCarthy, works by Telemann and Piston
- January 15, 2012 - Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Music Center, Leavenworth, WA - Winter Piano Institute 2012, Oksana Ezhokina, director - Young Artists Concert, Ravel Gaspard de la nuit
- December 9, 2011 - Firehouse Performing Arts Center, Bellingham, WA - Firehouse Piano Series 2011/12 Season - Debut concert of the series, works by J.S. Bach, Ravel, Liszt, Mozart and Chopin. Press: Western's Firehouse Piano Series Presents Michael Refvem on Dec. 9
- August 5, 2011 - Concert Hall, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - Marrowstone Music Festival 2011 - Shostakovich Piano Trio in E minor
- July 8, 2011 - Private Residence, Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Festival of Music - Recital with violinist Stefan Jackiw, works by Sarasate, Liszt and Chopin
- February 26, 2011 - Hotel Bellwether, Bellingham, WA - Western Washington University College of Fine and Performing Arts Gala, special performance of Liszt Mephisto Waltz to debut the Ford Hill Steinway Concert Grand
- January 9, 2011 - Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Music Center, Leavenworth, WA - Winter Piano Institute 2011, Oksana Ezhokina, director - Young Artists Concert, Prokofiev Sonata No. 7, Op. 83
- May 9, 2010 - Concert Hall, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - Senior Graduation Recital - Works by J.S. Bach, Mozart, Schumann and Prokofiev
- June 6, 2009 - Concert Hall, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - WWU Concerto Competition Winners Concert 2009 - WWU Symphony Orchestra, Arthur Shaw, director - Rachmaninov Second Piano Concerto
- May 14, 2009 - Concert Hall, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA - Junior Graduation Recital - Performance with Deborah Blakesley, mezzo soprano, Mary Mahoney, violin, John Schindler, violin and Samantha Gribble, violoncello. Works by Debussy, Bartok and Beethoven
September 22, 2016 - My second article for Piano Performers Magazine: "Pre-Screening Auditions". This article can also be found on Musings here.
June 22, 2016 - My first article for Piano Performers Magazine: "Advice for Collaborative Pianists". This article can also be found on Musings here.
April 21, 2016 - Latest post to Musings: "The art of coloring between the lines"
April 3, 2016 - Latest post to Musings: "The Irony of Technique"
February 20, 2016 - Introducing my new blog, Musings of the Musical Life, where I will periodically write posts concerning my thoughts on music and life! I am writing this blog because in the past (and especially recently) I have had the impulse to write my thoughts down for you very candidly.
If my words here end up having any effect for you, that would be great, but mostly I aim to write to satisfy my own urge. I am not making any vow to write on any schedule or timeline, I simply write when I am inspired to do so. I aim to convey candid thoughts related to my life as a musician and human being. Perhaps you may find it interesting to learn more about me.
Read now, the first two posts: "The Beethoven Project" and "On Programming"
June 26, 2016 - Only three more days until my Chicago debut recital with the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts. This recital will be broadcasted by WFMT Chicago and you can listen online (12:15pm (CDT) Wednesday, June 29) at the following link: 89.7 WFMT Chicago
April 27, 2016 - I'm excited to announce that I have been invited to be a contributing writer for Piano Performers Magazine, a new publication by the American Council of Piano Performers. Look for my 'Food for Thought' in upcoming editions.
April 8, 2016 - I am honored to announce that I will be studying with Kyoko Hashimoto at the Schulich School of Music at McGill University next year to earn a Graduate Diploma in Performance.
April 3, 2016 - My performance of Tchaikovksy Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23 with Lake Union Civic Orchestra has been postponed to the 2017/18 season. Date and location TBA.
March 7, 2016 - Very exciting news!!
I will be making my recital debut in Montréal on October 15, 2016 with L'Oasis Musicale at the gorgous cathédrale Christ Church. Repertoire TBA.
March 3, 2016 - My program for my performance on the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts on June 29, 2016 has been decided.
- Mozart - 10 Variations in G major, KV 455 (C.W. Gluck)
- Liszt - Hungarian Rhapsody in A minor, S. 244, No. 13
- Bartók - Sonata, Sz. 80 (1926)
February 18, 2016 - I am excited to announce I have been invited to participate in the Miami Music Festival this Summer, where I will have the opportunity to perform and study with acclaimed faculty and concert artists Yohaved Kaplinsky (Chair of Piano Department, Juilliard), Anton Nel (Endowed Chair, University of Texas at Austin) and Di Wu (International Soloist). MIAMI MUSIC FESTIVALFebruary 8, 2016 - I am pleased to announce my performance for the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts in Chicago will take place June 29th, 2016. More information (including repertoire) TBA. Link February 5, 2016 - Contemplative, dreamlike...and sometimes violent! Here is the Impromptu (2007) by Roger Briggs performed by its dedicatee, Milica Jelaca Jovanovic. Hear me perform this work next week in its New York City premiere at the Manhattan School of Music. This performance is part of the LIVES OF THE PIANO - 2015-16 SEASON directed and presented by Yamaha Artist Lisa Yui. Tuesday, February 9th at 7:30pm Greenfield Recital Hall Manhattan School of Music 120 Claremont Ave New York, NY 10027 December 8, 2015 - Like a dream! Check out this stunning new video from Classical KING FM 98.1 of my performance of Rebecca Clarke's "Morpheus" with violist Jeremy Berry of the Calidore String Quartet. December 1, 2015 - Here is the SoundCloud recording of my November 27th radio broadcast on NW Focus LIVE with Sean MacLean alongside the wonderful violist, Jeremy Berry of the Calidore String Quartet November 24, 2015 - Listen in to Classical KING FM 98.1, Friday night, November 27th at 8pm to NW Focus Live with Sean MacLean. Violist, Jeremy Berry of the acclaimed Calidore String Quartet and I will be talking about our upcoming recitals in Bellingham and Seattle and perform works of Rebecca Clarke and Ernest Bloch. "Pianist Michael Refvem and violist Jeremy Berry (from the Calidore String Quartet) team-up for a rare exploration of viola/piano duets including Bloch's Suite Hebraique, the 1919 Suite and Rebecca Clarke's beautiful Morpheus composed in the impressionistic style in 1917. Tune in and enjoy this unusual and fascinating duet." http://www.king.org/pages/18169374.php November 18, 2015 - Terrific news!! I am proud to announce that I have been added to the roster of artists for the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts in Chicago, Il and will be flying out to give a professional recital for their live audience sometime in the next year Link October 8, 2015 - My new video uploaded to YouTube of Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13 September 30, 2015 - NEW RECORDINGS!! - Today I am releasing my new recording of Schubert's "Great" A major Sonata on SoundCloud. More to come! September 5, 2015 - Here is a preview of my recital happening September 25th at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Seattle: Link July 25, 2015 - Next Saturday, I will be performing one of the immortal classics of the Baroque era on harpsichord, the Fifth Brandenburg Concerto of Johann Sebastian Bach. Flutist, Jill Felber, and violinist, Hal Grossman, are the other soloists comprising the concertino, and Stephen Rogers Radcliffe conducts the Marrowstone Chamber Orchestra. The concerto features an extensive cadenza for the harpsichord in the first movement, and to play it on the original instrument has been the realization of one of my dreams! This concert, part of the Marrowstone Music Festival, is taking place at 7:30pm on August 1st, 2015 in the Concert Hall at Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA. Other works on the program include Stravinsky's "Dumbarton Oaks" Concerto, Victor Herbert's Second Cello Concerto (with cello soloist, Walter Gray) and Poulenc's Suite Française. You can order tickets at this link, however be sure to click on the correct concert (August 1st): marrowstone.org April 3, 2015 - Saxophonist Jeffrey Siegfried and I performed on Classical KING FM 98.1 for the March 27th, 2015 edition of NW Focus LIVE with Sean MacLean! Here is a video of Piazzolla's Oblivion from our session followed by the broadcast (our segment begins at about 36:30)
June 26, 2016 - My Chicago debut with the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts has made the 'recommended concerts' of the week in the Chicago Tribune: Chicago Tribune Recommended Chicago-Area Concerts
March 23, 2016 - Sean MacLean, the host of Northwest Focus LIVE on Classical KING FM 98.1, has generously offered to contribute this wonderful testimony of my playing:"Michael Refvem, I'm now convinced, could play a factory assembly line piano and make it sounds like a handmade one. He cares about something we might expect to be foremost for any musician, yet we find lacking in a majority of pianists: deep tone, full of color and nuance. Within one keystroke, gem tones, backlit primary colors, can decay into pastel at his whim, as he deftly works the half-pedal technique that can only be acquired by listening. Refvem listens to the way the sound changes after the initial strike, and adjusts the colors and envelope as it fills the room, before it gets to our ears. While he commands all the other techniques expected of pianists, with this magic he signs his name."
"I hope to find students who are 'diamonds in the rough'...
sometimes they are already fully formed diamonds!"
- Jeffrey Gilliam, Western Washington University
Described as an artist who "within one keystroke, creates gem tones, backlit primary colors, that can decay into pastel at his whim" (Sean MacLean, Classical KING FM 98.1), Michael Refvem enjoys a multifaceted career as recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist. Festival appearances include the Miami Music Festival, Prague Music Performance Institute and Festival, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts Winter Piano Institute, Marrowstone Music Festival, and Bellingham Festival of Music. Performances with the Bellingham Festival of Music have included solo recitals and collaborations with artists including saxophonist Jeffrey Siegfried and international violinist Stefan Jackiw. In Prague, he collaborated with members of the Prague Philharmonia in the Brahms Piano Quintet, and his gala performance of Ravel's infamous Gaspard de la nuit was even attended by the legendary Alfred Brendel. His performances have been heard on prominent stages in New York City (Lincoln Center Rose Studio, Manhattan School of Music's Greenfield Hall), Chicago (Chicago Cultural Center, PianoForte Foundation), Montréal (la cathédrale Christ Church), Seattle (Town Hall, Steinway Piano Gallery), and Prague (Martinu Hall, Convent of St. Agnes, National Gallery).
Mr. Refvem recently made his Chicago solo recital debut on the roster of artists in the prestigious Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts, which was also broadcasted live on 98.7 WFMT (Chicago). He also recently collaborated with Jeremy Berry, violist of the acclaimed Calidore String Quartet, in a series of duo recitals and on Classical KING FM 98.1 (Seattle). As a soloist, Michael has performed with orchestras at the Marrowstone Music Festival and Western Washington University. Notable upcoming performances include a 2017/18 season performance of Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with Lake Union Civic Orchestra (Seattle) under the direction of Christophe Chagnard.
With a wide array of musical interests, Michael has performed repertoire ranging from Byrd and Rameau to Adams and Rzewski. He has made it his mission to increase the exposure of new music and is especially committed to spreading the music written by his colleagues. Recently, he gave the New York City premiere of Roger Briggs Impromptu at Manhattan School of Music's Lives of the Piano lecture/concert series. On the early end of the historical spectrum is Michael's additional passion for harpsichord performance, which has included solo recitals and a performance of J.S. Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 at the Marrowstone Music Festival.
Mr. Refvem holds degrees from Western Washington University (Bachelor of Music) and Manhattan School of Music (Master of Music). Principal instructors have included Jeffrey Gilliam, Zenon Fishbein and André-Michel Schub and he has also received additional training with Heasook Rhee (instrumental collaboration), Jocelyn Stewart (harpsichord) and David Dubal (performance seminar). In addition, he has participated in master classes with Andrei Gavrilov, Paul-Badura Skoda, Stephen Hough, Gilbert Kalish, Jeremy Denk, Margo Garrett, Yoheved Kaplinsky, Anton Nel, Stephen Drury, Di Wu, Frederic Rzewski and Kurt Muroki. Michael recently moved to Montréal, where he enjoys walks in the old town and maintains his new blog, Musings of the Musical Life, in his spare time. As a member of the American Council of Piano Performers, he is also a contributing writer for the organization's new quarterly publication, Piano Performers Magazine.
I am available for appearances as a recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist. My electronic promo kit contains a printable bio, available programs, recent engagements and full repertoire. I would love to hear from you! Please send an email using the contact form at the bottom of the page.