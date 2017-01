Michael Refvem

March 3, 2016 - My program for my performance on the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts on June 29, 2016 has been decided.

Mozart - 10 Variations in G major, KV 455 (C.W. Gluck)

Liszt - Hungarian Rhapsody in A minor, S. 244, No. 13

Bartók - Sonata, Sz. 80 (1926)

February 18, 2016 - I am excited to announce I have been invited to participate in the Miami Music Festival this Summer, where I will have the opportunity to perform and study with acclaimed faculty and concert artists Yohaved Kaplinsky (Chair of Piano Department, Juilliard), Anton Nel (Endowed Chair, University of Texas at Austin) and Di Wu (International Soloist). MIAMI MUSIC FESTIVAL

Here is a preview of my recital happening September 25th at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Seattle:

- I am pleased to announce my performance for the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts in Chicago will take place June 29th, 2016. More information (including repertoire) TBA. Link- Contemplative, dreamlike...and sometimes violent! Here is the Impromptu (2007) by Roger Briggs performed by its dedicatee, Milica Jelaca Jovanovic.Hear me perform this work next week in its New York City premiere at the Manhattan School of Music. This performance is part of the LIVES OF THE PIANO - 2015-16 SEASON directed and presented by Yamaha Artist Lisa Yui. Tuesday, February 9th at 7:30pm Greenfield Recital Hall Manhattan School of Music 120 Claremont Ave New York, NY 10027Like a dream! Check out this stunning new video from Classical KING FM 98.1 of my performance of Rebecca Clarke's "Morpheus" with violist Jeremy Berry of the Calidore String Quartet.Here is the SoundCloud recording of my November 27th radio broadcast on NW Focus LIVE with Sean MacLean alongside the wonderful violist, Jeremy Berry of the Calidore String QuartetListen in to Classical KING FM 98.1, Friday night, November 27th at 8pm to NW Focus Live with Sean MacLean. Violist, Jeremy Berry of the acclaimed Calidore String Quartet and I will be talking about our upcoming recitals in Bellingham and Seattle and perform works of Rebecca Clarke and Ernest Bloch. "Pianist Michael Refvem and violist Jeremy Berry (from the Calidore String Quartet) team-up for a rare exploration of viola/piano duets including Bloch's Suite Hebraique, the 1919 Suite and Rebecca Clarke's beautiful Morpheus composed in the impressionistic style in 1917. Tune in and enjoy this unusual and fascinating duet." http://www.king.org/pages/18169374.php Terrific news!! I am proud to announce that I have been added to the roster of artists for the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts in Chicago, Il and will be flying out to give a professional recital for their live audience sometime in the next year Link My new video uploaded to YouTube of Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13NEW RECORDINGS!! - Today I am releasing my new recording of Schubert's "Great" A major Sonata on SoundCloud . More to come!Next Saturday, I will be performing one of the immortal classics of the Baroque era on harpsichord, the Fifth Brandenburg Concerto of Johann Sebastian Bach. Flutist, Jill Felber, and violinist, Hal Grossman, are the other soloists comprising the concertino, and Stephen Rogers Radcliffe conducts the Marrowstone Chamber Orchestra. The concerto features an extensive cadenza for the harpsichord in the first movement, and to play it on the original instrument has been the realization of one of my dreams! This concert, part of the Marrowstone Music Festival, is taking place at 7:30pm on August 1st, 2015 in the Concert Hall at Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA. Other works on the program include Stravinsky's "Dumbarton Oaks" Concerto, Victor Herbert's Second Cello Concerto (with cello soloist, Walter Gray) and Poulenc's Suite Française. You can order tickets at this link, however be sure to click on the correct concert (August 1st): marrowstone.org Saxophonist Jeffrey Siegfried and I performed on Classical KING FM 98.1 for the March 27th, 2015 edition of NW Focus LIVE with Sean MacLean! Here is a video of Piazzolla's Oblivion from our session followed by the broadcast (our segment begins at about 36:30)