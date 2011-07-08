Michael Refvem

September 22, 2016 - My second article for Piano Performers Magazine: "Pre-Screening Auditions". This article can also be found on Musings here.

June 22, 2016 - My first article for Piano Performers Magazine: "Advice for Collaborative Pianists". This article can also be found on Musings here.

April 21, 2016 - Latest post to Musings: "The art of coloring between the lines"

April 3, 2016 - Latest post to Musings: "The Irony of Technique"

February 20, 2016 - Introducing my new blog, Musings of the Musical Life, where I will periodically write posts concerning my thoughts on music and life! I am writing this blog because in the past (and especially recently) I have had the impulse to write my thoughts down for you very candidly.

If my words here end up having any effect for you, that would be great, but mostly I aim to write to satisfy my own urge. I am not making any vow to write on any schedule or timeline, I simply write when I am inspired to do so. I aim to convey candid thoughts related to my life as a musician and human being. Perhaps you may find it interesting to learn more about me.

Read now, the first two posts: "The Beethoven Project" and "On Programming"