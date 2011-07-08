    

I hope you enjoy your visit to www.michaelrefvem.com, the best place to find all updates on my career. This single-page site features a portfolio of my work, my schedule, news, bio and promo kit. Do you like what you see? Let me know using the contact sheet at the bottom of the site.

Michael Refvem

M E D I A

AUDIO

Recording projects are at the core of my creative process. I have begun to build a portfolio of recordings I am proud of, and hope you enjoy listening to these tracks.

VIDEO

Enjoy these music video selections from my YouTube channel. I am especially pleased with videos I created in collaboration with Classical KING FM 98.1 in Seattle.

GALLERY

Sometimes the visual aspect of music performance can be the most memorable. Photographing these moments makes them last forever.

S C H E D U L E

UPCOMING

   
  • 2017/18 Season - Seattle, WA - Lake Union Civic Orchestra 2017/18 Season, Christophe Chagnard, director - Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23
 
N E W S

BLOG

Musings of the Musical Life

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Hear the big news

PRESS

Articles and Performance Reviews

September 22, 2016 - My second article for Piano Performers Magazine: "Pre-Screening Auditions". This article can also be found on Musings here.

June 22, 2016 - My first article for Piano Performers Magazine: "Advice for Collaborative Pianists". This article can also be found on Musings here.

April 21, 2016 - Latest post to Musings: "The art of coloring between the lines"

April 3, 2016 - Latest post to Musings: "The Irony of Technique"

February 20, 2016 - Introducing my new blog, Musings of the Musical Life, where I will periodically write posts concerning my thoughts on music and life! I am writing this blog because in the past (and especially recently) I have had the impulse to write my thoughts down for you very candidly.

If my words here end up having any effect for you, that would be great, but mostly I aim to write to satisfy my own urge. I am not making any vow to write on any schedule or timeline, I simply write when I am inspired to do so. I aim to convey candid thoughts related to my life as a musician and human being. Perhaps you may find it interesting to learn more about me.

Read now, the first two posts: "The Beethoven Project" and "On Programming"

June 26, 2016 - Only three more days until my Chicago debut recital with the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts. This recital will be broadcasted by WFMT Chicago and you can listen online (12:15pm (CDT) Wednesday, June 29) at the following link: 89.7 WFMT Chicago

April 27, 2016 - I'm excited to announce that I have been invited to be a contributing writer for Piano Performers Magazine, a new publication by the American Council of Piano Performers. Look for my 'Food for Thought' in upcoming editions.

April 8, 2016 - I am honored to announce that I will be studying with Kyoko Hashimoto at the Schulich School of Music at McGill University next year to earn a Graduate Diploma in Performance.

April 3, 2016 - My performance of Tchaikovksy Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23 with Lake Union Civic Orchestra has been postponed to the 2017/18 season. Date and location TBA.

March 7, 2016 - Very exciting news!!

I will be making my recital debut in Montréal on October 15, 2016 with L'Oasis Musicale at the gorgous cathédrale Christ Church. Repertoire TBA.

June 26, 2016 - My Chicago debut with the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts has made the 'recommended concerts' of the week in the Chicago Tribune: Chicago Tribune Recommended Chicago-Area Concerts

March 23, 2016 - Sean MacLean, the host of Northwest Focus LIVE on Classical KING FM 98.1, has generously offered to contribute this wonderful testimony of my playing:

"Michael Refvem, I'm now convinced, could play a factory assembly line piano and make it sounds like a handmade one. He cares about something we might expect to be foremost for any musician, yet we find lacking in a majority of pianists: deep tone, full of color and nuance. Within one keystroke, gem tones, backlit primary colors, can decay into pastel at his whim, as he deftly works the half-pedal technique that can only be acquired by listening. Refvem listens to the way the sound changes after the initial strike, and adjusts the colors and envelope as it fills the room, before it gets to our ears. While he commands all the other techniques expected of pianists, with this magic he signs his name."
 
A B O U T

"I hope to find students who are 'diamonds in the rough'...
sometimes they are already fully formed diamonds!"

- Jeffrey Gilliam, Western Washington University

Described as an artist who "within one keystroke, creates gem tones, backlit primary colors, that can decay into pastel at his whim" (Sean MacLean, Classical KING FM 98.1), Michael Refvem enjoys a multifaceted career as recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist. Festival appearances include the Miami Music Festival, Prague Music Performance Institute and Festival, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts Winter Piano Institute, Marrowstone Music Festival, and Bellingham Festival of Music. Performances with the Bellingham Festival of Music have included solo recitals and collaborations with artists including saxophonist Jeffrey Siegfried and international violinist Stefan Jackiw. In Prague, he collaborated with members of the Prague Philharmonia in the Brahms Piano Quintet, and his gala performance of Ravel's infamous Gaspard de la nuit was even attended by the legendary Alfred Brendel. His performances have been heard on prominent stages in New York City (Lincoln Center Rose Studio, Manhattan School of Music's Greenfield Hall), Chicago (Chicago Cultural Center, PianoForte Foundation), Montréal (la cathédrale Christ Church), Seattle (Town Hall, Steinway Piano Gallery), and Prague (Martinu Hall, Convent of St. Agnes, National Gallery).

Mr. Refvem recently made his Chicago solo recital debut on the roster of artists in the prestigious Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts, which was also broadcasted live on 98.7 WFMT (Chicago). He also recently collaborated with Jeremy Berry, violist of the acclaimed Calidore String Quartet, in a series of duo recitals and on Classical KING FM 98.1 (Seattle). As a soloist, Michael has performed with orchestras at the Marrowstone Music Festival and Western Washington University. Notable upcoming performances include a 2017/18 season performance of Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with Lake Union Civic Orchestra (Seattle) under the direction of Christophe Chagnard.

With a wide array of musical interests, Michael has performed repertoire ranging from Byrd and Rameau to Adams and Rzewski. He has made it his mission to increase the exposure of new music and is especially committed to spreading the music written by his colleagues. Recently, he gave the New York City premiere of Roger Briggs Impromptu at Manhattan School of Music's Lives of the Piano lecture/concert series. On the early end of the historical spectrum is Michael's additional passion for harpsichord performance, which has included solo recitals and a performance of J.S. Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 at the Marrowstone Music Festival.

Mr. Refvem holds degrees from Western Washington University (Bachelor of Music) and Manhattan School of Music (Master of Music). Principal instructors have included Jeffrey Gilliam, Zenon Fishbein and André-Michel Schub and he has also received additional training with Heasook Rhee (instrumental collaboration), Jocelyn Stewart (harpsichord) and David Dubal (performance seminar). In addition, he has participated in master classes with Andrei Gavrilov, Paul-Badura Skoda, Stephen Hough, Gilbert Kalish, Jeremy Denk, Margo Garrett, Yoheved Kaplinsky, Anton Nel, Stephen Drury, Di Wu, Frederic Rzewski and Kurt Muroki. Michael recently moved to Montréal, where he enjoys walks in the old town and maintains his new blog, Musings of the Musical Life, in his spare time. As a member of the American Council of Piano Performers, he is also a contributing writer for the organization's new quarterly publication, Piano Performers Magazine.

BOOKING

I am available for appearances as a recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist. My electronic promo kit contains a printable bio, available programs, recent engagements and full repertoire. I would love to hear from you! Please send an email using the contact form at the bottom of the page.

CONTACT
I would love to hear from you!
Copyright Michael Refvem 2016